Ferdinand disagrees with Carragher’s Salah stance and applauds Mo’s ‘transparency’

Pictures via TNT Sports

Mo Salah’s public comments have managed to take focus off Trent Alexander-Arnold before our clash with Real Madrid and all the talk is once again on his contract negotiations.

Jamie Carragher was public with his negative take on the comments of our No.11 and thought it was a ‘selfish’ play from the attacker during this negotiation period.

Rio Ferdinand doesn’t seem to share this opinion though and has stated on TNT Sports: “I like the transparency of it, I like the confidence, I like the ‘you know who I am, you know what I give you, let’s talk.’

“I like that, and I think that as I said, it puts pressure on the club but I don’t think he’s said anything out of turn, that’s the key thing, he hasn’t been disrespectful in that sense for me he’s just given cold facts and said ‘right where are we?’”

It seems that the former Liverpool and Manchester United man are once again at odds, this time it’s the Egyptian King who’s causing the rift.

There’s a debate raging over Mo Salah’s contract comments

With James Pearce and Melissa Reddy confirming that whilst the 32-year-old is likely correct with his statement that there hasn’t been a contract offer yet, negotiation is certainly already begun.

This being such a rare time that the former Roma man has spoken in the media mix zone does make it seem like a very deliberate act to put pressure on the club.

However, as our record goal scorer in the Premier League and a bonafide legend of the club, he’s earned the right for clarity on his future.

This will likely be a story that rumbles on but the only conclusion we all want to see is for a real hero to commit his future to the Reds.

You can watch Ferdinand’s comments on Salah via @footballontnt on X:

“He hasn’t said anything disrespectful, he’s just given cold facts.” @rioferdy5 and Martin Keown 'can't believe' that Liverpool are yet to open negotiations with Mo Salah over a new deal ✍ 🎙 @ReshminTV pic.twitter.com/yfdWEtZ84d — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2024

