Head’s gone; Guardiola’s manic post match press conference shows Man City cracks

Pictures via BeanymanSports on YouTube

Liverpool have full focus on attempting to defeat Real Madrid at Anfield but we all know that this weekend will see us welcome Manchester City and many will be enjoying their current plight.

When the scoreline at the Etihad Stadium was 3-0 to the home side, few saw a late comeback for the Dutch team which meant the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

That’s now five losses and a draw in the last six games for Pep Guardiola’s side and his post match interview showed the physical and mental toll it’s taking on him.

Speaking with the press, the Spaniard displayed several cuts on his head due to the stress of the latest fixture where his team dropped points and when questioned about how they happened – he said:

“With my fingers… I want to harm myself”.

The whole event was strange and depicts a manic coach who is seemingly struggling to cope with the form of his champions.

Pep Guardiola’s head’s gone ahead of a crucial Anfield clash

All Reds won’t need reminding that a victory would mean an 11-point gap opens up at the top of the Premier League and we will all hope the Citizens’ fragile confidence can be dented once again.

After watching the Feyenoord fans taunt those from Manchester with chants about Arne Slot, we’ll all be hoping the same can be repeated in L4 on Sunday too.

The former Barcelona coach has already admitted that should we secure victory then the gap would be too big to catch us, something we wouldn’t repeat but would revel in the opportunity to achieve.

Let’s hope we can ensure this is a week of dreams with victories against the champions of England and Europe, extending our leads at the top of both tables.

You can watch Guardiola’s comments via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men