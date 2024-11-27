Six Real Madrid players confirmed to miss Liverpool game at Anfield

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to welcome Real Madrid this evening and it’s safe to say that the Spaniards are not at full strength for the meeting of two huge clubs.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com, there were several confirmed absentees: ‘Carlo Ancelotti’s Real will be without their top scorer, Vinicius Jr., at Anfield due to injury.

“With him not playing, we have to expect something else,” said Slot. “I think he played almost every game for Madrid so it’s again quite difficult for us now to understand what we can expect.

“But what we do know what we can expect is 11 players with great quality and we try to prepare them in the best possible way.

“Will [Jude] Bellingham play as a 10? Will he play from the left? Will he play from the right? Will Endrick come in? Will [Arda] Guler start? They have so many options, which now is a bit more difficult for us to see what they’re going to do. If Vinicius would’ve been fit I think I’ve come up with their line-up, but now it is going to be a bit of a surprise for us maybe.

“But the thing we do know is that we play 11 great players in a very good team.”

‘Several other senior players, including Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo, were also not part of the 19-man travelling squad Los Blancos announced on Monday.’

Seeing some of the names that won’t be present for the match will certainly increase the feeling that we could secure victory.

It’s a big opportunity for revenge on Real Madrid for Liverpool

If we factor in that the depleted squad had to cope with fireworks seemingly being let off outside their hotel in the city centre in the early hours of Wednesday morning, they may not be fully rested for the match either.

This presents Arne Slot with a great opportunity to leave Carlo Ancelotti in a state that Pep Guardiola was seen after his side’s draw with Feyenoord.

Fingers crossed we can keep the momentum of a brilliant start to the season going with yet another victory being recorded in the Champions League.

Not only would that put us back on top of the pile in the premier competition on the continent but also provide great momentum going into the Manchester City game on Sunday.

We have a chance of witnessing a week to remember and let’s hope that starts with a big win tonight.

