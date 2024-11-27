(Photo) Liverpool fans have unmistakable message for FSG with pre-match banner at Anfield

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One banner at Anfield tonight perfectly captures how the vast majority of Liverpool fans must be feeling.

The build-up to the heavyweight Champions League showdown against Real Madrid has been dominated by Mo Salah’s contract situation after he revealed at the weekend that he’s yet to be offered a new deal by the club.

Although a few reliable reporters subsequently clarified that negotiations are ongoing and that the Egyptian is indeed keen to stay put, there’s been concern among supporters that he could walk away on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Liverpool fans display Salah banner before kick-off

During commentary for Sky Sports in Liverpool’s win over Southampton on Sunday, in which the 32-year-old scored twice to secure a 3-2 victory, Jamie Carragher exclaimed: “Mo Salah, he fires the bow – now give him his dough!”

As per journalist Theo Squires on X, a banner with that very quote was held aloft at Anfield prior to tonight’s match against Real Madrid, with FSG in unmistakable letters as fans made their feelings clear towards the Anfield hierarchy.

The Salah banner is out again 👀#LFC pic.twitter.com/xpE7bQzeJq — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) November 27, 2024

Liverpool can’t afford NOT to keep Salah

Going into the game against the Champions League holders, Salah’s tally for the season stands at 12 goals and 10 assists in 18 appearances, a formidable G/A return which shows that he’s still making an enormous difference for Liverpool.

There have been claims that the Egyptian is seeking a contract longer than what the Anfield powerbrokers are prepared to give him, and while a player who’ll be 33 next summer realistically can’t expect a long-term deal, surely FSG should be doing everything feasible to try and keep the star winger at the club.

Aside from the phenomenal scoring numbers that he’s put up ever since coming to Merseyside in 2017, he’s rarely even been unavailable through injury in that time, and to try and find a replacement in the transfer market who’d be as reliable on both fronts as him would seem like mission impossible.

The fans have made their feelings very clear – the Liverpool hierarchy simply MUST do everything possible to ensure that Salah is still a Reds player at the start of next season.