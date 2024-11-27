‘MOTM’ – Daniel Sturridge starstuck by Liverpool beast who won 8 duels v Real Madrid

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Daniel Sturridge singled out one Liverpool player for praise after the 2-0 victory over Real Madrid at Anfield tonight.

It was a night when everyone in a red shirt stood up for the team, with Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo scoring the goals to ensure all three points and Caoimhin Kelleher pulling off a magnificent save from Kylian Mbappe’s penalty.

However, when it came to nominating the player of the match, the former Reds striker eschewed all of those in favour of someone who probably wouldn’t have started if Arne Slot had a full squad available.

Sturridge wowed by Bradley

Taking to X in the closing minutes of the game, Sturridge picked out Conor Bradley as Liverpool’s standout player against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The 35-year-old succinctly posted “Bradley MOTM tonight” accompanied by a clapping emoji.

A fair claim from Sturridge

We don’t think too many Liverpool fans will disagree with Sturridge’s pick for player of the match, even with several viable candidates for the honour.

Bradley produced a moment for the ages in the first half when he sent Mbappe to the turf with a crunching yet perfectly timed challenge, and he later provided the assist for Mac Allister’s opening goal with what Ally McCoist dubbed a piece of ‘magic’.

Aside from those moments, the 21-year-old was consistently brilliant throughout the night. As per Sofascore, he won a team-high eight duels (out of 12) and completd 42 of his 49 passes (86%), whilst also making four tackles, delivering one key pass and getting one short on target.

Unfortunately for the Northern Ireland international, he was forced off in the final few minues with a suspected hamstring injury, and Liverpool face a nervous wait to see just how serious it is.

Thankfully, Trent Alexander-Arnold might be fit enough to start against Manchester City on Sunday, having only been able to take a place on the substitutes’ bench tonight. However, the right-back position was in very safe hands as Bradley excelled.