Virgil van Dijk shares subtle contract reminder to FSG ahead of Champions League clash

It would be difficult to fathom all three of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah departing Liverpool at the end of the season.

Moving the discussion beyond the fanbase’s obvious emotional attachment to the trio of stars (all currently on contracts set to expire in the summer of 2025), there’s an obvious disadvantage to allowing such an eventuality to come to pass.

Forget trying to replace just our Egyptian King; how on earth does a recruitment team go about replacing the core of a Jurgen Klopp team that helped the Reds win it all?

Could the Merseysiders find a marksman as durable and devastating as Salah in a hurry? How about replacing Van Dijk’s leadership and ability to organise the backline? Could you find a passer of the ball as competent as Alexander-Arnold?

Virgil van Dijk’s contract future looks clear

At the very least, things appear to remain clear from our skipper’s side of the equation.

Our No.4 yet again reiterated his adoration for the club ahead of Liverpool’s impending encounter with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

“I love every single week of playing for Liverpool, and I always will, but I’d be lying if I said that as a group we weren’t aware of the excitement building over what is to come over the next few days,” the Dutch international wrote in the matchday programme notes (via liverpoolfc.com).

A bog-standard, throwaway comment common amongst the playing community? Perhaps. But you most certainly know Virgil van Dijk means every word having already made crystal-clear his desire to extend his Anfield stay.

Where do Liverpool stand on the contract front?

Mo Salah’s public admission of ‘disappointment’ at the lack of progress on contract talks between the club and his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, may very well have done him and his teammates a favour.

With only 35 days remaining until our expiring trio can negotiate pre-contract agreements with overseas outfits on January 1, we certainly see no issue with FSG and Richard Hughes being given a little nudge.

For Liverpool’s part, it’s understood that talks with the Egyptian’s entourage have been positive to date.

As far as Van Dijk is concerned, recent reports have suggested that negotiations are likewise progressing well, so we can only hope that a happy resolution for all parties involved is likely in the coming weeks.