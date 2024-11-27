Van Dijk looks to end Real Madrid duck with positive message to Liverpool fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk is set to face Real Madrid and is looking to ensure that it’s not a game that will repeat his personal history against them for the club.

Writing in the official matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com) the captain stated: ‘I am well aware that I have never beaten Real Madrid as a player, and that as a team we have lost some big games against them.

‘Our record against them is obviously something we would like to change, but I can assure you that that is not something that will affect our preparations for this game.’

Our supporters won’t need reminding that the two biggest matches were Champions League finals in Kyiv and Paris, meaning that we’re all out for revenge on the Spanish giants.

Fans have already done as much as they can to ensure that we give the visitors a hostile welcome, with fireworks being set off in the city centre.

Add on Carlo Ancelotti’s confirmation of a depleted squad for the La Liga side too, this feels like a real opportunity to maintain our 100% record in Europe this season.

Liverpool players and fans are out for revenge on Real Madrid

This is a huge week for the Reds and we’re all hell bent on ensuring that we can beat the champions of England and Europe so that we can take both of their crowns this season.

Arne Slot’s still at the very early stages of his time as our head coach but the confidence that has been instilled in the club means we’re not shirking these challenges.

Anfield will be aware of the task set upon it and alive to ensure it’s a week of atmospheres to remember, let’s hope the players can provide us the results.

