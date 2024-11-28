Liverpool midfielder handed untimely suspension before Man City match

Liverpool are currently top of both the Premier League and the Champions League but there has been some bad news in terms of squad availability.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Alexis Mac Allister is set to serve a one-match suspension in the Champions League.

‘The Liverpool midfielder picked up a third yellow card of the league phase during Wednesday night’s Anfield meeting with Real Madrid, in which he scored the opening goal of a 2-0 win.

‘As a result, Mac Allister will be ineligible when the Reds travel to Girona for matchday six on December 10.’

Given our position at the top of the group stage, we have already secured our place in the next round of the competition and so Arne Slot has the chance to rotate his team.

Alexis Mac Allister will miss the next game in the Champions League

Alexis Mac Allister will be out of the squad then given his suspension and that makes one decision easier for our trip to Girnoa.

After watching both Ibou Konate and Conor Bradley pick up injuries against Real Madrid too, there’s already enough selection headaches for our head coach.

By time the trip to Spain comes around though, the Dutchman will hope that we’ve extended our lead at the top of the table in England and that his injury woes have decreased.

Because of our fine form, nobody is talking about our injury concerns at present but they really are starting to mount up and during a crucial part of the campaign.

As long as we keep winning, everything is alright but there’s a speed bump coming our way quickly if fitness problems aren’t improved quickly.

Let’s hope that doesn’t happen against Manchester City and that the Reds get another big victory.

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men