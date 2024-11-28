Slot admits all coaches think Guardiola is crazy after recent actions

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Pep Guardiola is preparing to bring his team to Anfield for what looks to be an important game in the title race and Arne Slot has been speaking about his upcoming opponent.

Speaking with the media before the match with Manchester City, the Dutchman said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes up with another brilliant idea.

“So I think he was the one who started playing the inverted fullback, then he was the one that started to play the centre back as a No.6.

“So I don’t think it’s a surprise for anyone if he again comes up with something no one has thought about before to make his team even stronger and that’s probably one of the reasons why he inspired so many managers around the world with all these, when he came up with it.

“We all thought it was crazy, then he did it and then we all thought, ‘Okay, let’s try to do the same because it’s a brilliant idea!’

“So, I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes up with with something new again but let’s wait and see because many things have been done in football now.”

We may well see some more tactical tinkering from the Spaniard as he tries to stop the rut of six games without victory, something which is certainly out of character.

Arne Slot has a lot of respect for Pep Guardiola

After a manic post-match interview following a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord, the former former Barcelona boss has certainly displayed some of this craziness in a different way of late.

The 53-year-old has already admitted that he thinks an 11-point gap would be too much for the Citizens to claw back and so, let’s hope that’s exactly what happens.

A huge atmosphere and a statement victory would ensure an afternoon to remember for the Reds and really grow the belief that this could be a special maiden campaign for our new head coach.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Guardiola via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

