Arne Slot aims public praise at ‘smart’ Liverpool midfielder after overly ‘keen’ referee’s performance

Liverpool fans enjoyed a big victory over Real Madrid and it’s safe to say that Arne Slot was happy with the performance of his players and one man in particular.

Speaking with the press about how several members of his squad dealt with playing on a yellow card during the Champions League match, the Dutchman said:

“Especially if you have a yellow then you have to watch out for the next one, but I think one of the three was Ryan Gravenberch, who made only a simple tackle, or not for a yellow, but then he did this [made a gesture] and the referees are quite keen on giving a yellow for that.

“And the first two fouls we made, he also gave a yellow. I think [in] these games you have to be on top of your game in every aspect, so you have to play fair and [have] good duels and sometimes that can lead to a yellow card but then if you have received one you have to be smart.

“That’s what I saw with Ryan.”

Although it was a silly way to be cautioned by gesturing to the referee, it showed great professionalism from the midfielder to ensure that he didn’t come into further punishment.

Ryan Gravenberch performed well with his yellow card

When we consider that Ryan Gravenberch was competing against players like Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga on Wednesday evening – it makes his all-round performance even more impressive.

It wasn’t just our No.38 though, with Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister being similarly dominant and we had the superior trio during a convincing 2-0 victory.

Not only did he look after the ball well but the Netherlands international was also entrusted with passing on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shirt to his England teammate after the match too.

With a suspension also being handed to our No.10 for the game against Girona, it seems safe to say that our next European clash will have another healthy involvement from our brilliant former Ajax man.

