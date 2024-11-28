(Video) Jude Bellingham was loitering with intent outside Liverpool dressing room post-match

Image via TNT Sports

Jude Bellingham looked like a man on a mission following Real Madrid’s defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The England midfielder claimed after the match that the Reds are outperforming every other team in Europe at the moment, and he seemed intent on catching up with one man in particular from Arne Slot’s side.

The 21-year-old’s close friendship with Trent Alexander-Arnold has been well documented, and when he was seen loitering outside the home dressing room last night, you could probably guess who he was waiting to see.

Bellingham waited outside Liverpool dressing room

Bellingham called over the passing Ryan Gravenberch to issue a quick request, and the Dutchman soon re-emerged from Liverpool’s sacred sanctuary to present a red shirt with number 66 on the back to the Real Madrid star.

The Englishman handed what we assume was his number 5 jersey to the 22-year-old, presumably with the message to pass it on to the Reds right-back, although he appeared a tad disappointed that he didn’t get to chat with Trent in person.

Trent wise to avoid public interaction with Bellingham

Amid the ongoing uncertainty over the Liverpool vice-captain’s contract situation and the incessant rumours over a possible move to Real Madrid, we imagine that Kopites will have been relieved that the 26-year-old didn’t go chatting to Bellingham after the match on Wednesday night.

We’ve no doubt that Trent will have been aware of the narrative and perhaps thought better than to be seen publicly interacting with anyone from the visiting camp for fear that it’d send the rumour mill into overdrive, particularly among the Spanish media.

The Anfield star’s recent injury meant that he didn’t link up with the ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder on England duty earlier this month, although there’s nothing to stop them conversing electronically.

Bellingham was open about his disappointment with Real Madrid’s performance last night, but at least Gravenberch ensured he didn’t leave Merseyside empty-handed!

You can view the footage of Bellingham outside the Liverpool dressing room below, via @footballontnt on X: