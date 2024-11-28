‘Headache’: Gary Cahill says Arne Slot now has a massive problem to deal with at Liverpool after Madrid win

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Wednesday night’s Champions League display will have been the stuff of dreams for Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

A more than sound display against a side many consider the best in world football? Check.

A penalty save against Kylian Mbappe with the score only at 1-0? Check.

Is it any wonder why the Republic of Ireland international was itching to secure first-team football elsewhere this summer?

The No.1 spot is in very safe hands with Caoimhin Kelleher

Gary Cahill felt Kelleher’s latest display in the Champions League would leave Arne Slot with quite the selection headache.

“The old saying is ‘when you have a chance you have to take it’ and Caoimhin Kelleher has certainly done that,” the former Chelsea star spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“Liverpool have a world-class keeper in Alisson who will probably come back in but it is a good headache for the manager to have.”

And why shouldn’t it (barring the Dutchman’s very public thoughts on the matter)? The 26-year-old has secured five clean sheets in the 10 games he’s been involved in this season with Liverpool only dropping points on one occasion (Arsenal).

Alisson Becker will be back in goal when fully fit

How frustrating must it be for a player of Kelleher’s obvious quality to be told he’ll still play second-fiddle to Alisson Becker even after all he’s done between the sticks in the Brazilian’s absence?

To be completely fair to Slot, he is backing arguably the leading goalkeeper in world football at this current point in time.

It’s simply our No.62’s utter misfortune that he happens to play in the same team. With Giorgi Mamardashvili also set to join the fray in 2025, it’s only set to become an increasingly untenable situation.

We’d of course love to see Caoimhin Kelleher stay put beyond the 2024/25 season, but we can hardly begrudge him for seeking pastures new in the pursuit of greater minutes.

If anyone deserves a far greater supply of game time than he generally gets, we’re happy to admit it’s the former Ringmahon Rangers star.

