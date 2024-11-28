Kelleher shares what Liverpool squad privately think about Man City amid horrid form

(Photo by Carl Recine & Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Eyes will now be turning to the next major hurdle Arne Slot’s rampant Liverpool are set to face.

A contest with Manchester City – even one as broken as this season’s iteration – is still nothing to be trifled with.

Pep Guardiola’s league champions find themselves winless in their last six games (beginning with a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup).

Not exactly as comforting as the great foundations Liverpool have lain with their 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League. That’s without considering the Reds’ comparative run of six wins in a row since a 3-2 victory over Brighton in the League Cup.

Caoimhin Kelleher shares Liverpool mindset ahead of Man City

Regardless of the stark difference in fortunes in recent weeks, Caoimhin Kelleher is under no illusion that we’ll be set to roll over the Sky Blues at the weekend.

“I think confidence is high in the whole squad. Man City, we know have had a tough few results but what a team,” the Republic of Ireland international was quoted as telling the press on BBC Sport.

“We expect a really tough test but this is good confidence for the team and we will go again.”

It’s another must-win game for a visiting outfit considering the fact Guardiola’s men lie eight points behind the leaders in the Premier League table.

Judging by Ilkay Gundogan’s latest comments, it would appear that the potential gap, should City lose at Anfield on Sunday, and its implications for the title race, is very much on the squad’s mind.

Is the title race over if Liverpool win on Sunday?

Even should we see Liverpool secure another three points against Manchester City, it’s still far too early to call the direction of travel at this stage.

It certainly shouldn’t be forgotten that higher points deficits than 11 have been previously overturned.

A positive omen for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, perhaps, who sit nine points behind us, as things currently stand, is that they overturned the largest points deficit in Premier League history back in 1997/98.

We don’t begrudge the possibility, but it does look like this Liverpool team is going to take some stopping.



