Cody Gakpo takes overnight swipe at Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid win

With Liverpool having failed to defeat Real Madrid since the 2008/09 Champions League campaign, you could forgive some of Arne Slot’s men for revelling in the moment.

Cody Gakpo, the Reds’ humble substitute hero who scored off the bench in the 76th minute, couldn’t help but dig the knife in further after the full-time whistle.

The Dutch international was spotted leaving a rather suggestive Instagram post, which appeared to be delivered at Jude Bellingham’s expense.

Cody Gakpo appears to hit out at Jude Bellingham

You know you’ve incurred the wrath of our No.18 when he’s quoting Bible verse at you.

At the very least, we strongly suspect Gakpo was rubbed up the wrong way by Jude Bellingham given the Englishman’s placement in his carousel. Not to mention an extremely suggestive quote: “God opposes the proud, but shows favor to the humble.”

If Cody isn’t ‘the humble’ in this situation and the Real Madrid maestro ‘the proud’, we’ll be absolutely damned.

You can catch the Instagram post in question below, courtesy of Cody Gakpo’s official account:

Keep an eye on Bellingham

Our business with the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is far from likely to be over at this stage.

It’s not beyond the realm that Carlo Ancelotti’s men figure things out sooner or later in Europe (as they tend to do) and go on a remarkable run of games that sees them qualify for the next round of the tournament.

We certainly wouldn’t be shocked to encounter the incumbent Champions League holders in the knockout rounds further down the line.

Then there’s the small matter of Madrid’s subtle efforts to entice to Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish capital.

We appreciate the England international lingering outside the Liverpool dressing room waiting to swap shirts with our No.66 looks innocent on the surface. Yet, one can’t help but feel a subtle undertone of the dark arts at work to lure another top European footballer out of a rival outfit on a free transfer.

