Breaking: Huge Conor Bradley injury blow dealt by Paul Joyce

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Conor Bradley has just played arguably his best game for Liverpool but it come at a huge cost with a big injury blow being handed to the defender.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Liverpool are concerned Conor Bradley could miss a key chunk of their season after suffering a hamstring injury in the victory over Real Madrid.’

Of all times in the season to pick up an injury, there aren’t many worse than the final game of November as we all know how hectic the fixture schedule becomes during December and the festive period.

With nine games in the next 28 days, having a lay-off for a month would mean so many matches missed for the captain of Northern Ireland.

For this to immediately follow the brilliant performance in which he floored Kylian Mbappe with a perfect sliding tackle, would be so unlucky.

Conor Bradley was amazing for Liverpool against Real Madrid

If we do address luck though, for Arne Slot to confirm that the first game that Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit enough to start is against Manchester City after his own fitness issues – it means that we’ve got a good replacement lined up at the perfect time.

We will also have to wait on the availability of Ibou Konate, meaning Joe Gomez may also be asked to start against Pep Guardiola’s team.

It’s not the type of issues our head coach would want to tackle in what is a huge week of football before a busy month ahead but he can only play with cards he’s dealt.

Now it’s up to the squad to prove they are good enough to extend our lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points and keep this amazing winning run going.

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men