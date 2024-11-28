‘Like a wall’: TNT commentators rave over performance of Liverpool defender

Pictures via liverpoolfc.com

It was a night to remember for Liverpool fans and there were so many performances that deserved credit with one man being highlighted against Real Madrid.

During commentary on TNT Sports, Darren Fletcher described a moment when Ibou Konate dispossessed Kylian Mbappe and it was safe to say he enjoyed it.

The 52-year-old said: “Konate – he’s been like a wall!”

It’s hard to disagree with these comments such was the performance of the Frenchman and given how well he’s played in recent weeks.

Ibou Konate has been in amazing form for Liverpool

That’s what makes footage of our No.5 injured at the end of the game even more worrying, with some reports suggesting he could have a serious knee injury.

That could have a real negative impact on the team, especially when we consider that Conor Bradley was also spotted limping after the match too.

That leaves Arne Slot with a headache ahead of his team selection for the game with Manchester City and means Joe Gomez in likely to feature at either right back or in the middle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may also be rushed for a return which is certainly not a bad option but given his lack of minutes, our head coach probably won’t want to fast forward his comeback before a hectic fixture schedule.

Let’s hope we can keep our stern defence in order and that the attacking players do their job so that we can build up an 11-point gap over Pep Guardiola’s side.

We saw that we can topple the champions of Europe at Anfield and next up are the champions of England, should we beat them both then why can’t we take their titles at the end of the campaign?

You can view the footage of Konate courtesy of TNT Sports (via @KonateFC on X):

Watch how the TNT commentators are in awe of Ibrahima Konaté, he is the BEST defender in the world.

pic.twitter.com/15JC1xOt9d — 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗙𝗖 (@KonateFC) November 27, 2024

