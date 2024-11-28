Football injury analyst provides worrying ACL update on Konate after Madrid knock

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans enjoyed a dream evening against Real Madrid but one of the very few negatives from the match came in the form of a late injury for Ibou Konate.

Providing an assessment of the concern, ‘Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis’ on X reported: ‘Ibrahima Konate was injured late in the game between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

‘This mechanism brings concern for an MCL injury. Contact from outside of the knee, causes an inward force to Konate’s right leg. Hoping secondary damage to the ACL is avoided (unlikely here).

‘Sometimes the mechanism may stress the ankle, however, it seemed like Konate was having issues with the knee. The other possibility is a high ankle sprain.

‘Potential Recovery Time:

Grade 1: 1-2 weeks

Grade 2: 3-6 weeks

Grade 3: 6-10 weeks

‘Based on the video, it may seem like he will miss some time out. Scans will be needed in order to confirm this. Physio was seen doing tests on the right knee, which would confirm our suspicions.

‘Extremely limited video, however, it seemed to happen when Endrick fell into Konate on the last play of the game.’

After such a solid campaign so far, it would be a massive blow for the club if our defender was ruled out for any period of time at present.

An Ibou Konate injury could be very costly for Liverpool

With Conor Bradley limping off the pitch too, it’s yet more injury woe for Arne Slot but because of our terrific form – nobody is talking about it.

That makes it likely Joe Gomez will be given a start against Manchester City given the lack of match fitness for Trent Alexander-Arnold and thus weakening our squad a little further.

Let’s hope that we can take some of the positive attitude shown by the captain of Northern Ireland with his tackle on Kylian Mbappe and be right up for the match with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Nobody will need reminding then that we can increase our lead over the Citizens to 11 points should we record another victory.

