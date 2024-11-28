‘At this moment’ – Arne Slot addresses Kelleher’s role at Liverpool after latest penalty heroics

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher has made deputising for perhaps the world’s best goalkeeper look remarkably easy, so much so that the topic of debate surrounding him might yet need to be altered.

The 26-year-old has had to bide his time behind Alisson Becker for several seasons at Liverpool, although two lengthy spells out injured for the Reds’ number 1 have handed the Irishman ample opportunity to shine, and he’s taken his chance with literally both hands.

Once again he came good for his team in their hour of need last night as, with a tentative 1-0 lead to protect, the Cork native thwarted Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot, sparking wild congratulations from a couple of his teammates.

In today’s press conference ahead of the clash against Manchester City on Sunday, Arne Slot addressed Kelleher’s role within the current goalkeeping pecking order at Anfield.

What has Slot said about Kelleher?

The Reds’ head coach said (via Liverpool Echo): “I am expecting that everyone wants to be a first-choice so it is up to the player to accept his role. At this moment, Caoimh has accepted his role in a great manner.

“It’s too early to say what can happen. I want every player to play every game, and it would be wrong if he tells me he likes it he’s on the bench, so it is normal.

“It is always about the attitude. Lucho and Macca last week came in really strong, and we saw the same with Dom [Szoboszlai] and Cody Gakpo.”

Is there a chance that Kelleher might yet keep his place?

Kelleher hasn’t been slow to voice his belief that he deserves to be a fixed starter, a status that he’s never enjoyed on a long-term basis at Liverpool, and that desire will only have intensified during his current run in the Reds’ starting XI.

In virtually every match since he came in for Alisson during the autumn, the Irishman has produced at least one big save for his team, with his penalty stop from Mbappe the latest addition to that list, and Steve McManaman seemed to suggest last night that the 26-year-old could even be viewed as Alisson’s ‘equal’.

Slot declared earlier this month that the Brazilian would go straight back into the team once he regains full fitness, although even the 46-year-old must now be considering whether the Cork native is simply playing too brilliantly to drop.

Managers like to have plenty of choice at their disposal, and that’s something Liverpool currently have in spades throughout the squad, not least in the first position on the team sheet.

Kelleher’s future at Anfield appeared bleak just three months ago when LFC completed a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili in 2025. Now, there’s a legitimate question to be asked as to whether Alisson can expect to just stroll back into the starting XI once he’s back from injury.