Arne Slot’s three-word Trent Alexander-Arnold update should excite Liverpool fans

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool have conquered the kings of Europe at Anfield and next up is the champions of England and many will be hoping to see Trent Alexander-Arnold feature.

Speaking with the press on Thursday afternoon, Arne Slot was previewing the game with Manchester City and was asked to confirm whether the Scouser would be fit enough to start the match and stated:

“Yes, he would.”

That’s certainly a boost for the Reds as we’d all love to see our vice captain back on the pitch in what looks set to be a huge game in the title race.

A victory would extend the gap between ourselves and the Citizens to 11 points, something that would be a real statement of intent if we were wanting to win the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return could be a big boost for Liverpool

With Conor Bradley picking up an injury and being spotted limping after the match with Real Madrid, there’s a chance that he won’t be available on Sunday.

Therefore, our No.66 will likely need to be in a position to start the match and knowing he’s physically capable of doing so is a big plus.

When we consider that his only involvement against Carlo Ancelotti’s side was gifting his shirt to Jude Bellingham, there may have been some fears he was unable to take part in our next match.

However, Pep Guardiola will now be scratching his head in contemplation of how to make a plan to stop our most creative player from bossing the game.

A triumphant return for the academy graduate would be amazing to see and after such an amazing performance from the captain of Northern Ireland on Wednesday – there’s certainly competition for places now.

You can view the Alexander-Arnold from Slot via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

