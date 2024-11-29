Ornstein names Liverpool player who’s now ‘most likely to be sold’ this season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

So much talk has been centred around who Liverpool may lose on a free transfer this summer due to contracts ending but there’s a chance of others leaving for a fee.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein and James Pearce reported: ‘Caoimhin Kelleher is probably the most likely to be sold given he will be down to the final year of his contract come the summer.

‘The Republic of Ireland international is desperate to become a No 1 after serving a long apprenticeship as Alisson’s deputy and, despite his outstanding form during Alisson’s absence due to injury, Kelleher knows that’s unlikely to happen at Anfield with Mamardashvili arriving as well.

‘Kelleher has wanted to leave for the past two summers but stayed put as Liverpool didn’t receive any offers that came close to recognising his value.

‘In August, they turned down a bid of £7m plus goalkeeper Matt Turner from Nottingham Forest.’

Caoimhin Kelleher is at the top of his game at the moment and the prospect of losing him would be a massive loss for the Reds if and when it happens.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been in fantastic form for Liverpool this season

Arne Slot has confirmed that the Irishman is happy with his current role in the squad and so there could be a lingering chance that he may accept his fate as Alisson Becker’s understudy.

Given the injury history of the Brazilian too, there’s plenty of opportunity for game time at Anfield for our No.62 and that has been evident with 36 games being played in the last two seasons – in comparison with 40 for our No.1.

What puts a spanner in this plan is the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the Georgian likely not to have wanted to swap starting for Valencia with the prospect of being our third choice.

It seems like all the plans are in motion for a departure from Merseyside for the 26-year-old but, as Gary Cahill stated too, his recent form has caused an unnecessary ‘headache’.

It would be a shame to lose an amazing stopper but all signs are pointing towards this happening.

