Liverpool fans will hate watching how many times Endrick fouled Konate before causing injury

Ibou Konate has confirmed that he will be missing our game with Manchester City and it seems he’s set for a spell on the sidelines over the coming weeks.

That would always have been hard to take for Liverpool fans but when we consider it happened in the final seconds of the game with Real Madrid and that he could miss a large period of games in a concentrated period of time – it’s even worse.

Adding even more insult to injury is what happened during the game with Los Blancos and X user @KonateFC has provided a compilation of events alongside the caption:

‘This is Endrick fouling Konaté on 3 separate occasions with absolutely no desire to get the ball. All coming in the last 9 minutes when the game was done & dusted.

‘It’s hard to think that Endrick had good intentions.’

With what looked like a deliberate attempt to harm our central defender, this seems like damning evidence of ill intent from the 18-year-old.

Ibou Konate is now set for a spell on the sidelines at a crucial period

It’s a massive blow for a defender who played so well during the match against Carlo Ancelotti’s side that even the TNT commentary team couldn’t help but praise him.

Now we go into a mammoth match with Manchester City in the hope of extending the gap to the champions to 11 points, without our central defender who has been impervious of late.

It’s a big blow but in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, we should have faith that they and Arne Slot can be strong enough to formulate a plan to keep out Pep Guardiola’s side.

This is Endrick fouling Konaté on 3 separate occasions with absolutely no desire to get the ball. All coming in the last 9 minutes when the game was done & dusted. It’s hard to think that Endrick had good intentions. pic.twitter.com/uZwYzzU0lb — 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗙𝗖 (@KonateFC) November 29, 2024

