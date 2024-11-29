Konate delivers devastating injury statement; he’s out of the City game

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Everything seemingly went right against Real Madrid but now it seems that Ibou Konate is paying the price for a brilliant display at Anfield.

Taking to his own Instagram account for a personal fitness update, the Frenchman wrote: ‘So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night.

‘Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield.

‘Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way. 🤲🏾❤️’

Arne Slot was rather coy about the defenders chances of playing this weekend during his pre-Manchester City press conference but this statement all but confirms an absence.

Ibou Konate will be sorely missed for Liverpool in the coming weeks

There have been some reports suggesting that the 25-year-old could miss up to 10 weeks with the knee injury he sustained in the closing seconds of the match with the La Liga giants.

We still don’t know here how long the No.5 will be missing from action but the comments suggest it will be a matter of weeks rather than days at the moment.

With nine games in the next 28 days, having a lay-off for a month would mean so many matches missed for the central defender.

The bad luck of this happening at the very end of the game and then ruling him out of the busiest month of the year will be felt by the player, supporters and the club as a whole.

