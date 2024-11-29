Ornstein: Liverpool ‘admiration remains strong’ for summer transfer target

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With all focus seemingly focused on who could leave Liverpool this summer, it’s been quiet on the front of possible new signings yet we’ve received a fresh update.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein and James Pearce reported: ‘Liverpool felt that Zubimendi had the perfect profile in terms of what Slot is looking for in a No 6 and they didn’t pursue an alternative in August because they felt no one else could offer the same skill set.

‘Their admiration for the Spain international remains strong.

‘The Anfield hierarchy believed he came under pressure from Real Sociedad to stay put at his boyhood club when he U-turned, having initially indicated that he was keen on completing the switch to Merseyside.

‘Real Sociedad and the player dispute that version of events.’

To hear that this interest in Martin Zubimendi ‘remains strong’ means that there could be a chance of our pursuit being re-ignited in January or the summer.

This is very similar to an update from the same journalist a few weeks ago which seems like a deliberate ploy to push that this interest could lead to a deal.

Martin Zubimendi remains on Liverpool’s transfer radar

Jamie Carragher has already publicly called for the Reds to push for the 25-year-old once again, bolstering our squad mid-way through this campaign.

With a victory over Manchester City this weekend providing us with the opportunity to go 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, it would be a real statement of intent to strengthen whilst at the top of the league.

However, the possible departures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold mean that we would need a lot of money to invest in other areas of the squad.

With Ryan Gravenberch being in incredible form as well, there’s reason to think we’re well stocked in this area already.

It all depends on the contract renewals as this will shape what areas the Reds would need to strengthen.

