Ornstein and Pearce provide Alexander-Arnold update amid growing Madrid links

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract is coming to an end and there’s been a fresh update provided on the player’s future.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein and James Pearce reported: ‘Liverpool are trying to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract, but so far there is no agreement in place.

‘There is strong interest from Spain — Real Madrid’s interest is well documented — and other countries.

‘From January, he can agree a pre-contract with clubs abroad. Liverpool would like to keep hold of him, but this is an ongoing live situation that will need to be decided in 2025 or sooner.

‘There’s no clear picture of the outcome right now.’

It’s not much of an update that has been provided but allows some insight into where we stand at present with the future of our vice captain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid remains very possible

The short-term future will be spent at Anfield and with Arne Slot confirming that the Scouser is fit enough to start against Manchester City, it looks set to be an immediate return to action.

With Carlo Ancelotti also remaining coy on his side’s chances of completing a deal for our No.66, there’s no clear picture of where his long-term future will lie.

The impeding deadline of the 1st of January for pre-agreements to be made with other clubs, it feels like the Reds need to hurry up with our right back – as well as with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

With such impressive on-field performances from the club at the moment, it’s a little annoying that these off-field topics are taking such a spotlight away from them.

Let’s hope we can align all our interests in securing the future of some of our most influential players and then hunt down winning the biggest silverware on offer to us.

