The Athletic’s Real Madrid expert lifts lid on Trent Alexander-Arnold interest

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s links to Real Madrid are not exactly being hidden at present and there has been a fresh update around his potential move.

Writing for The Athletic, Los Blancos expert Mario Cortegana reported: ‘The priority at right-back is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

‘The Liverpool player is out of contract in June and he is allowed to sign a pre-contract from January 1.

‘Liverpool have been unable to renew his contract, which has generated pessimism at Anfield and optimism at the Santiago Bernabeu, although everything is still open.’

It seems then that there’s certainly nothing concrete in place at present but the feeling around the move is that it will happen, which isn’t exactly what our fans will want to hear.

Growing optimism in Madrid should worry Liverpool fans

This is similarly noncommittal to the story we also saw from David Ornstein and James Pearce too, with it seeming obvious that nobody knows what’s going on.

Such is the manner in which the club operates, it’s likely we’ll only get an update on this situation when it’s all confirmed or in an interview similar to Mo Salah’s post Southampton comments.

It’s such a shame that our huge successes on the pitch are being so often overshadowed by these contract issues and all every fan wants is to see our best players stay at Anfield.

If this isn’t the case, it would be nice to hear for what reason we’re having to wait but you have to feel for Arne Slot who is constantly fielding questions on this subject.

The wait will no doubt go on but we can at least be easily distracted by a huge game against Manchester City and the prospect of opening up an 11-point gap over Pep Guardiola’s side, this weekend.

