Van Dijk and Rudiger share playful headbutt during comical on-field moment

Virgil van Dijk is known as a model professional but one moment during our victory over Real Madrid certainly had him in high spirits.

During the game, our captain and Antonio Rudiger were captured sharing a laugh and joke during a set piece in which our man looked to be on the wind-up.

Stepping on his feet and headbutting the former Chelsea man, the Dutch defender managed to do so in a manner that had his counterpart laughing.

Whether this was revenge for similar treatment in the past or earlier in the game, it’s hard to know but it was clearly taken in the right way.

Virgil van Dijk was the last one to laugh after the Real Madrid win

After being linked with a move for the German international in the past, there was a chance that this duo could have been teammates at one time, instead they were facing each other on Wednesday evening.

Our No.4 certainly left the pitch the happier man and after being public in his desire to end his personal run of no victories against the La Liga giants before the match, this one certainly meant a lot.

Now all that’s left to do is to see the 33-year-old sign a new contract and hopefully he and our entire fanbase can have a smile as broad as what we’ve seen here.

After defeating the champions of Europe, our skipper will be hoping that the next step is to defeat the champions of England this weekend and stake our claim as title contendors.

With victory being secured in the week, another would ensure a perfect couple of fixtures at Anfield.

