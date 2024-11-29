Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool ‘can hurt’ Manchester City this weekend

Pictures via Optus Sport

Liverpool and Manchester City will lock horns this weekend and the eyes of the world will be on the game as Virgil van Dijk leads his side out for battle.

Speaking with Optus Sport, our captain previewed the match and stated: “For us it’s game by game. We want to win every game we play.

“We know how difficult it is against Man City. We’ve seen it over the years, there’s a reason they won four in a row. It’s always going to be tough and difficult.

“We have to focus on how we can beat them, how we can hurt them and first and foremost try to defend them and keep a clean sheet. Now we will fully focus on how to do that.

“I think we obviously lost the league by small margins and that was very painful. Because of their dominance they keep pushing the other teams.

“You have to keep up, you have to keep winning, you have to stay consistent to become champions and be successful. If not they will punish you for it.

“That’s why they’ve won four in a row. They’ve been so consistent, finding results and winning games. That’s down to the manager and the players they have.

“They can really do that to teams – they give you the feeling you have to turn up to every game because otherwise they will be there.”

It’s a real show of class from our skipper who obviously has a lot of respect for this weekend’s opponents but also belief that we can secure a victory.

Virgil van Dijk is out to hurt Manchester City on Sunday

After watching Pep Guardiola’s post-match comments following the draw with Feyenoord, it seems clear that the pressure is mounting on the champions.

It’s been widely reported that a victory at Anfield would secure an 11-point gap on the team from the Etihad Stadium and that would be a huge statement of intent.

If we can take the moment where the captain of the Netherlands put Kylian Mbappe on his face during our win over Real Madrid, it’s safe to say he’s up for a battle at the moment.

This will no doubt be the case on Sunday and let’s hope it results in another victory for the Reds.

