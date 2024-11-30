‘Big decision’ – BBC pundit sounds Slot warning after Liverpool star involved in ‘one-off’ moment v Madrid

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been without their first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, since a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the start of October.

Arne Slot’s men, however, have hardly noticed. The rampant Reds have gone on to pick up 25 points (out of 27), 9/10 wins, and all whilst keeping five clean sheets under deputy Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international, valued at £7.8m (according to Football Transfers‘ valuation system), has been nothing short of reliable. It was demonstrated to great effect, as he played his part in delivering a ‘one-off’ moment that saw Kylian Mbappe’s penalty saved in the second half before Mo Salah matched his misfortune.

Of course, this only leads to further questions for Arne Slot on meritocracy and his player’s positioning in the pecking order.

Should Caoimhin Kelleher be Liverpool’s No.1 goalkeeper?

John Murray recalled Jurgen Klopp’s prior description of the former Ringmahon Rangers man as being the best No.2 goalie in world football, noting the footballer has ‘really stepped up’.

That is a fair assessment, one would reasonably think, given his latest outing against the previously perceived leading team in Europe.

“He’s really stepped up. I remember Jurgen Klopp saying, when he was still relatively untried, that Kelleher was one of the best number-two goalkeepers around,” the BBC Radio 5 Live commentator was quoted as saying on BBC Sport.

“Alisson is a little injury-prone, so Kelleher has now played more than 50 times for Liverpool. Now they’re in a position where they’ve got Alisson, Kelleher doing what he’s doing and also Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was one of their only summer signings and one assumes will be coming back to Liverpool from Valencia at the end of the season.

“There’s a big decision for several parties coming not too far down the road on this.”

Forget Giorgi Mamardashvili coming to Anfield down the road – Slot has a selection headache coming up right around the corner if Alisson is deemed fit enough to face Manchester City.

For the sake of clarity – the former Roma star shouldn’t be going anywhere near the goalposts if the medical team deem him anything but 100%, in our view at least.

Either way, it would be difficult for anyone to dispute the fact that Kelleher has a strong case to take to his new head coach regarding his place in the starting lineup.

A welcome problem for Arne Slot, but a problem it is nonetheless.

