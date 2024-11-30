Liverpool loanee records 4th and 5th assist of the season with wonderful performance

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s first team is playing so well at the moment that any loanee must be desperate to get involved with the club and the best way to do that is to shine whilst away from Merseyside.

Ben Doak did exactly that against Hull City as he recorded two assists in one game for Middlesbrough, taking his season’s tally to five assists (and one goal) during 13 appearances for the club this season.

The Scot was handed an 8.6 rating on SofaScore which was the joint highest of any player for the game, and some of his impressive stats included 23/31 (74%) accurate passes, seven key passes, two big chances created, ⁠2/3 successful dribbles and 4/9 duels won.

The 19-year-old has been given the chance to regularly showcase his talents and it’s safe to say that he’s taking that at the moment.

Ben Doak is enjoying life with Middlesbrough this season

It’s not just at club level that the teenager is impressing though, with his latest performance for Scotland demonstrating more of his ability to terrorise opposition defences.

Add on the moment when he turned Josko Gvardiol inside-out too, the winger is really flourishing at the moment.

Arne Slot will no doubt be aware of how well the youngster is playing this season and with injuries impacting the availability of our six first team attackers at present, there’s certainly a route to football for the Reds.

All that our academy talent can continue to do is prove that he deserves to make the step up with the loan being an opportunity for both form and fitness to be demonstrated.

Let’s hope it’s not long before we see more highlights from a very impressive young man.

You can watch both of Ben Doak’s Middlesbrough assists via @ValenciaFa4280 on X:

