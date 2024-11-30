Two Liverpool first team players make injury comeback for U21s on Saturday afternoon

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in fine form this season yet our injury issues have not been widely reported and so the sight of two players making a comeback will be great for everyone.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Keyrol Figueroa was on the scoresheet as Liverpool U21s played out a 1-1 draw with Reading in Premier League 2 on Saturday.

‘The home side got in front almost immediately but the Reds – for whom James McConnell and Jayden Danns got minutes after injury – responded well.’

It’s great news that two young lads who made their first team debuts last season are now given the chance to make an impact at the club once again.

James McConnell and Jayden Danns will be hoping for first team minutes in the coming months

The sight of the Scouse striker being back in training was a big boost for all of our fans and to see that he’s playing football once again can only be taken as a positive.

When James McConnell joined Bobby Clark and Harvey Blair in posting cryptic black and white pictures over the summer, it seemed like his Anfield story was about to end.

Injury then may have only delayed the inevitable for now, when it comes to the Newcastle-born midfielder who could be plotting an exit in January.

Given the numbers we have in his position and the lack of opportunities for Tyler Morton in this campaign, it’s likely minutes won’t be offered to the 20-year-old.

However, when it comes to the forward who scored against Southampton last season, injuries to Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota have meant that there could have been chances in the past few weeks.

He was also linked with a possible loan to Plymouth in the summer, so it’ll be interesting to see how we tackle his progression into being a regular contributor to the first team in the future.

You can watch Danns making his Liverpool return via @LFC on X:

Good to see you back out there, Jayden 💪 Watch #LFCU21s in #PL2 live on @LFCTV GO now ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2024

