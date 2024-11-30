(Video) Jude Bellingham will be having nightmares about what Darwin Nunez did to him

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

There was a lot to enjoy about Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Merseysiders, for one, secured their first win over Los Blancos since the 2008/09 campaign – and at the first time of asking for new head coach Arne Slot.

But it was the manner of the victory, in particular, that should see the Dutchman and his players awarded their flowers.

The hosts were controlled and calm throughout – in stark contrast to prior meetings under Jurgen Klopp that saw Liverpool take a higher proportion of risks, for which they were punished by Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Now onto the next hurdle: Pep Guardiola’s out-of-form, but no less deadly, Manchester City.

Darwin Nunez left Jude Bellingham for dead

Darwin Nunez was unfortunate to not get on the scoresheet on the night, but still had a few memorable moments against Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan hitman had Anfield roaring its appreciation after sending former Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham for the Echo with a delicious Cruyff turn by the left flank.

The No.9 came close to setting up another counter but was halted in his charge before the halfway line.

A moment the England international may look back on with a mixture of relief and embarrassment!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports:

This is why we all love Darwin Nunez, easy pass back to Robertson….No thanks Cruyff turn Bellingham😭😭😭😭 This guy is so unpredictable, pure chaos, all passion! ✨🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/sm8hsI4GXW — 𝗟𝗨𝗖𝗔𝗦 (@LFC_Lucas_) November 28, 2024

Liverpool nullified Bellingham at Anfield

Such is Jude Bellingham’s quality that he still managed to provide two key passes and create one big chance at L4.

However, Sofascore’s award of a 6.7/10 rating tells you everything you need to know about his general level of impact on proceedings.

→ 0/2 dribbles completed

→ 4/12 ground duels won

→ 1/2 aerial duels won

→ 87% pass accuracy (33/38)

→ Possession lost 13 times

→ 4 clearances

→ 1 interception

At 7.1/10, Ryan Gravenberch was our lowest-scoring midfielder on the night, with Curtis Jones (who also made light work of Bellingham) and Alexis Mac Allister achieving highs of 7.8/10 and 8.7/10 respectively.

