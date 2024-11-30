Jurgen Klopp’s four words to Liverpool fan before Man City game will warm hearts

Picture via @LFC_Australia on X

Jurgen Klopp is enjoying life away from football but it’s safe to say he’ll be keeping an eye on how Liverpool are progressing in the first season he’s been away from the club.

We can see what he’s been up to though, thanks to an update from @LFC_Australia on X: ‘Local #Adelaide Red, Andrew Dean couldn’t believe his luck this arvo when he spotted Klopp walking the streets.

‘When he asked why he was in Adelaide, Jurgen said “It’s called a holiday!”‘



It’s great to see that the 57-year-old has been given the chance to relax and travel the world, as this would have been a key reason as to why an Anfield departure occurred.

Jurgen Klopp will forever be remembered at Liverpool

We know now that a new job awaits the German as part of the Red Bull group where he will be back in football but not management, in the new year.

This means he’s in the final month before life is a little less flexible for him and so these final days of holiday mode will likely be spent partially watching his former club play against Manchester City this weekend.

With big backlash coming his way from Borussia Dortmund and Mainz fans for his decision to aid a rival and hated group in the Bundesliga, it’s likely the bond to Anfield has only grown stronger.

This could mean then that a return to L4 could be on the cards before the new job begins and that would be an emotional day for fans and our former boss alike.

For now, it’s great to see how happy he is with life that now allows a November trip to Australia where the weather is likely a little better than what he was used to in the Premier League!

