What Liverpool physio did to Real Madrid man will have fans in stitches

Picture via @iHQGuler on X

Liverpool and Real Madrid played out a brilliant game of football but one moment showcased the winning mentality of our club in a brilliant way.

Videos have been circling online of Arda Guler trying to take on some water during a break in play but one of our physios wasn’t that keen on allowing him to do so.

The moment came whilst Darwin Nunez was on the floor and showed the 19-year-old trying but failing to take a bottle from the bag belonging to Jonathan Power.

Our director of medicine and performance pulled the bag of medical equipment away from the grasp of the Turkish international and it’s an action that will certainly bring a smile to the faces of our fans.

Football is all about the small margins

It may not be exactly in the spirit of the game but the Scouser was simply ensuring that the volatile atmosphere from our fans was carried on to pitch.

When we look at what Endrick did to Ibou Konate later in the game, many will be happy that this is how a member of our staff chose to act again the Spaniards.

With so much of the pre and post match talk centering around whether Trent Alexander-Arnold may make a move to Madrid himself, this is just another small example of the treatment he would get should he ever follow through with the move and then return to Merseyside.

European nights under the lights are only so effective because everyone is pulling in the same direction and the former Fenerbahce man has learned first hand just how deep rooted this feeling is.

You can view the video of Guler and Power via @iHQGuler on X:

It’s just a bottle of water, let the boy have it! 😅🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/isWJTkfMcM — Arda Güler HQ (@iHQGuler) November 28, 2024

