What Mo Salah has done with his Man City fantasy players will alert Liverpool fans

Mo Salah is gearing up to face Manchester City and it seems he has some strong feelings about how he thinks the game will pan out.

As reported by FPL Focal: ‘Salah sold Gvardiol + Ederson before he faces them and captained himself.’

It’s seems a very deliberate move from our No.11 as he clearly smells blood before facing the champions of England this weekend.

For anyone unaware, it simply means that the Egyptian has full belief that Josko Gvardiol and Ederson will have a bad day at Anfield on Sunday.

Seeing as the 32-year-old is so often the man that dishes out this punishment to opponents, seeing him name himself as captain is further proof of his confidence before the fixture.

Mo Salah smells blood before facing Manchester City

Much like our ace marksman, Gary Neville also shares a belief that the Reds will run out as victors for the mammoth fixture that the eyes of the world will be upon.

We don’t need reminding that victory will extend our lead over Pep Guardiola’s side to 11 points and because of this the atmosphere is set to be amazing.

Add on the form of the team from the Etihad Stadium and it feels like this is a huge opportunity to stake our claim as the best team in the country.

The only negative thoughts around the club at the moment are the lack of contracts for some of our biggest players, including the man in the centre of this fantasy football switch.

Let’s hope we see another important contribution from club’s record Premier League goalscorer that we’ve seen of late but that it doesn’t end in another contract comment with the press.

