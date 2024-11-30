‘Pathetic’ – Sky Sports pundit pulls no punches with ‘criminal’ rant aimed at Liverpool

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Only 32 days remain until Liverpool’s trio of players on expiring contracts can negotiate pre-contract agreements with overseas outfits.

News to the ears of Europe’s elite outfits who could soon be set to land some of the best talents on the globe for nothing.

Far from good news for the Merseyside giants, of course, who have thus far relied on Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to compete for top honours for the better part of a decade.

As such, we can understand why Paul Merson has had such an adverse reaction to the developing situation.

Liverpool leaving much to be desired over contract saga

The Sky Sports pundit lambasted Liverpool’s ‘pathetic’ decision-makers for so far failing to extend the terms of their key stars.

“What is happening at Liverpool is a joke, in footballing terms it’s criminal,” the former Arsenal star wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“The people in charge who are letting three of their best players run down their contracts like this should take a look at themselves because it is pathetic!

“This situation should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago or something.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on fellow title challengers Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

What is the current state of play with contract talks?

Liverpool insiders insist that talks with Salah’s agent, for instance, are moving positively even if a formal contract offer has yet to be issued.

This would suggest both parties have yet to reach any middle ground over the terms of a potential deal, which is to be expected given the calibre of the player under discussion and his performances in 2024/25.

For Virgil van Dijk, it seems clear as ever that the Dutch international wants to extend his stay at Anfield. Negotiations here are likewise thought to be progressing in a positive manner if reports are to be believed.

The big mystery is where Trent Alexander-Arnold stands amid all of this. We did a good job of proving the ever-enlarging potential of this Arne Slot side with a 2-0 win over the fullback’s reported suitors Real Madrid in the mid-week.

Whether such performances are enough to convince our No.66 that his future is in Merseyside, however, remains to be seen.

