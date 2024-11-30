Pep Guardiola has shown his true colours with Arne Slot verdict ahead of Liverpool v Man City

(Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport)

On current form, it’s objectively difficult to argue against the notion that Liverpool are the best team in world football.

The Merseysiders remain undefeated in the new Champions League format after the 2-0 victory over incumbent champions Real Madrid.

Notably, Arne Slot’s men have won every single game on offer in Europe’s top-flight, whilst maintaining a pretty impeccable record (10 wins, one draw, one defeat) in the Premier League.

Who, when facing all this evidence, would merely shrug and then bring the conversation back to Manchester City’s former glory? Step forward, Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola refuses to comment on Liverpool’s standing

The former Barcelona boss absolutely refused to be dragged into a conversation about Liverpool’s current standing in world football.

“I don’t know. They’re one of the best with their results, they’re proving that,” the 53-year-old told BBC Sport.

“They play together and Arne Slot is doing an incredible job.

“One year ago they said Manchester City was the best team in the world. I didn’t pay attention for one second.”

Fair enough. It has to hurt seeing your biggest rival do so well – especially given it’s Arne Slot’s first season in the Anfield dugout.

The Sky Blues, by comparison, have seen their fortunes go in the opposite direction. City are winless in six games having last tasted three points in a 1-0 win over Southampton back in October.

Perhaps that reality was on Guardiola’s mind as he considered one reporter’s question ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming clash with his Man City side.

Is the title race over if Liverpool beat Manchester City?

Closing a potential 11-point gap over Slot’s in-form outfit would be a big ask of any club in world football – let alone one outfit experiencing such a rough patch as the incumbent Premier League champions.

We certainly won’t be counting our chickens before they’ve hatched here at Empire of the Kop, of course, and we’d still expect City to come up with a solution that sees them rediscover their ruthless streak in due time.

We also haven’t considered how Arsenal may fare in the equation should they navigate a comparatively more straightforward December period with ease.

With that in mind, there’s still a very long way to go before we can confidently back Liverpool for the title.

