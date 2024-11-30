What Trent Alexander-Arnold has said about Man City will interest many supporters

Pictures via @LFC on X

Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking likely to start against Manchester City and so we can expect that he’ll be part of the biggest game of the season thus far.

Speaking with Chelcee Grimes on Backyard Dreams, presented by official lawn care partner Husqvarna, our vice captain was asked to name the best away stadium and said: “I like the Man City games if I’m honest.

“They’re the biggest games of the season for us, I think. They’re the hardest as well, and I like a challenge, so…

“Even though you’re kind of dreading them, because you know how hard it’s gonna be, but it’s… you know everyone’s watching the game, and I love that.”

It’s probably a comment that will elevate the perspective of supporters from the Eithad Stadium further but is also a fair comment from our defender.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had success at Manchester City last season

Whilst talk around the future of our right back still centres around a possible move to Real Madrid, it means his next visit to Manchester could be the final time he plays there as our player.

The next game is at Anfield though and with the prospect of opening up an 11-point gap to Pep Guardiola’s side, our academy graduate will be desperate to inflict pain on his opponents.

With Gary Neville predicting that Arne Slot’s side will win, we can have real hope that this could be a weekend to remember for so many reasons.

After toppling the champions of Europe in the week, defeating the champions of England would be a real statement of intent for our lads to go on and win it all this season.

You can view the video of Alexander-Arnold on Manchester City via @LFC on X:

