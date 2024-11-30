Trent Alexander-Arnold shares which Liverpool players he wanted to emulate as a child

Pictures via @LFC on X

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a hero for many young Liverpool fans but he’s shared which Reds inspired him whilst he was a young supporter.

Speaking with Chelcee Grimes on Backyard Dreams, presented by official lawn care partner Husqvarna, our vice captain said: “I was Gerrard, for sure, there was no-one else for me.

“I loved [Fernando] Torres, Luis Garcia, [Luis] Suarez, but Gerrard was the one for me.

“It was ‘Gerrard!’ when you whacked [the ball], that was the thing. When you were about to hit it you’d scream ‘Gerrard!’

“He’s the only player that I know who has ever had that. No-one screams any other player’s name. [But] if it drops to you on the volley, you’re screaming ‘Gerrard!’”

Few can argue with the names mentioned but when it comes to Steven Gerrard, there aren’t many better in the history of our illustrious club than our former midfielder.

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest ever Liverpool players

With so much talk around whether our No.66 will make the move to Real Madrid this summer, his loyalty will certainly be questioned and that’s something that can’t be angled at our former captain.

In a worse team and during a less trophy-laden period of the club, our ex-No.8 remained loyal to the Reds and that’s why he’ll always be held as an all-time great.

It seemed for so long that the 44-year-old would then go on to be the manager of our club but given how the fans in Saudi Arabia are currently treating him, that doesn’t seem too likely.

Although the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is certainly more prestigious than the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, our current right back will be in for similar treatment in his home city if he makes the switch.

Let’s hope that doesn’t happen and that the 26-year-old can emulate his boyhood hero in more ways than just when he volleys a ball.

You can view the video of Alexander-Arnold on Gerrard via @LFC on X:

