(Video) Just clap: Robertson should be arrested over illegally good moment from halfway line

It’s been a game partly defined by fullbacks after Andy Robertson almost helped Liverpool on to a lead-doubler in the second half against Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had Anfield up on its feet with a sensational ball over the top of the vistors’ backline – a pre-assist that was matched in quality by Mo Salah’s ball to Cody Gakpo.

A moment that will understandably have everyone wondering how on earth the Egyptian didn’t manage to sink his one-v-one against Stefan Ortega in the second 45!

Take a bow, Andy Robertson

Credit where credit is due to our Scotland international. The left-back has faced a fair amount of critique over his performance levels in 2024/25, but his latest outing against our title rivals surely proves his ongoing worth to this backline.

The former Hull City star will have had City hearts in mouths with a world-class through ball from the halfway line that found Cody Gakpo free to engage Ortega in a one-v-one.

Really, the Dutchman should have absolutely buried his effort against the backup City shotstopper!

You can catch the clip below, as shared on X by Anything Liverpool:

What do the stats say about Robertson’s City performance?

It’s yet another comfortable display from the backline made even more remarkable by the fact we’re missing Ibrahima Konate who picked up a knee issue during a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the week.

We feel that the 30-year-old is deserving of a higher rating than the 7.1/10 Sofascore have him on (at the time of writing with 90 minutes played):

→ 3/5 ground duels won

→ 92% pass success rate (22/24)

→ 1 big chance created

