‘A matter of time’ – Transfer insider claims new Liverpool contract is now ‘on the horizon’

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to one transfer insider, Liverpool are set to secure a new contract for one of their most crucial players in the next month.

Reds fans have been made to sweat over the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, who as it stands will all become free agents in seven months’ time.

The former sparked panic among some supporters last week when he publicly revealed that he’s yet to be offered a new deal, although one of his teammates could now be on the verge of putting pen to paper.

Liverpool could be close to big contract breakthrough

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, Van Dijk is now ‘likely’ to sign a new contract at Liverpool, and it’s only ‘a matter of time’ before an announcement from the club.

The Reds captain has reportedly been adamant all along that his preference is to stay put, and talks are now understood to be ‘progressing’ rapidly, with the Reds’ very confident’ of tying down the 33-year-old.

The reporter added that it ‘wouldn’t be a surprise’ if LFC formally announced a new deal for the Dutchman on 27 December, which’d be seven years to the day since his signature from Southampton was confirmed, and a significant breakthrough is claimed to be ‘on the horizon’.

New deal for Van Dijk would soothe Liverpool fans’ nerves

Of the three crucial players at Liverpool whose contracts are rapidly approaching their expiry, Van Dijk has always seemed the likeliest to agree a new deal.

It seems evident from Salah’s declaration last week that he and the club have ground to make up if they’re to reach an agreement, while the Real Madrid charm offensive for Trent has never gone away.

As it stands, all three players would be free to speak to non-English suitors about a potential pre-contract agreement in a month’s time, so FSG need to act urgently if they’re to stave off that undesirable scenario.

Following the news of Ibrahima Konate’s injury blow in recent days, Van Dijk’s importance to Liverpool seems even more stark, and it’d greatly help to soothe fans’ nerves if the club were to secure the future of their captain.

Let’s hope that Bailey’s report proves to be accurate and that, over the festive period, our number 4 will pen a new deal at Anfield. The same goes for Salah and Trent.