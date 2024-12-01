‘Tipping point’ – Carragher and Neville agree on title race after Liverpool sweep aside Man City

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It’s not too often that Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville agree on footballing matters, but Liverpool are so irresistible right now that they’ve united the Sky Sports duo on one thing!

The Reds underlined their Premier League title credentials with a dominant 2-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, extending their lead at the summit to nine points after 13 games and pulling 11 clear of the reigning champions.

The pundits who predicted that LFC would fall away after Jurgen Klopp’s exit are being proven laughably wrong by Arne Slot, who’s now won 18 of his first 20 matches in charge of the Merseyside giants.

Pundits talk up Liverpool title chances

Speaking on Sky Sports in the closing minutes of today’s match at Anfield, Neville claimed (via BBC Sport): “Arne Slot, taking over from Jurgen Klopp, is in dreamland. It’s a tipping point kind of day and Liverpool are now incredible favourites for the Premier League title.”

Carragher seemed to agree with his colleague’s verdict and wrote off the champions’ hope of a fifth successive title, saying (via Sky Sports): “I don’t think there is anyway back for Man City now. Sometimes you need to lose so people realise what you have done. This season, Man City will not win the Premier League.”

What a time to be a Liverpool fan!

Liverpool have previously had comprehensive leads at the top of the Premier League in December and not gone on to win the title, so Reds supporters mightn’t be getting ahead of themselves just yet, especially with Arsenal building up a strong run of form after a lapse prior to the international break.

However, the manner in which, in the space of five days, Slot’s team dismantled serial Champions League winners Real Madrid and a City side who’ve dominated the English top flight for several years shows just why they now have to be considered as the frontrunners to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s side.

LFC are absolutely flying, in stark contrast to today’s opponents, who’ve now lost six of their last seven matches and looked distinctly second best at Anfield. Their manager’s reaction to the home fans’ chants of ‘sacked in the morning’ says it all about the pressure he’s feeling.

The title won’t be won this month or any time soon, but right now Liverpool fans must indeed be in dreamland (to use Neville’s words) at how their team is playing and reeling off win after win.