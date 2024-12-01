‘Unreal’: Gary Neville can’t believe what he saw Liverpool do in first half v Man City

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The pressure will have been on Liverpool heading into their Premier League encounter with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men have, admittedly, been winless in six game ahead of the two outfits’ meeting at Anfield on Sunday. However, it would be remiss of commentators to overlook the possibility of the hosts’ extending their league lead over the incumbent champions to a whopping 11 points.

Arne Slot’s side is set to secure the lion’s share of the points (as things stand at the time of writing) following a well-worked opener finished by Cody Gakpo.

Gary Neville impressed with what he’s seen from Liverpool

Gary Neville was particularly impressed with the manner in which Liverpool went about their business at L4.

The Overlap host drew attention to the Merseysiders’ ability to find teammates in space with lofted balls.

“The amount of times Liverpool have been able to put the ball over the top of City, and get it, is unreal,” the former Manchester United fullback spoke on Sky Sports.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pre-assist for Mo Salah’s killer ball across the face of goal was certainly a perfect demonstration of this amid a first-half onslaught against the Sky Blues.

The stats behind the first half of Liverpool v Man City

It would be far from unfair to claim that we’ve utterly dominated the opposition from the get-go on Merseyside.

The half-time stats see Liverpool leave the pitch with the bigger share of possession (53.3%). Slot’s side limited City to just one shot (off-target) in the first 45 minutes of action, whilst having posted 10 themselves (four on-target, four off-target, and two blocked), according to BBC Sport.

An encouraging sign for the title race? We’ll have to wait until the full-time whistle on that front.

