‘I am surprised…’ – Journalist admits he hadn’t expected one piece of Liverpool team news

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has made four changes to the Liverpool starting XI for today’s seismic showdown against Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return in place of the injured Conor Bradley was inevitable, while Joe Gomez is given the nod to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

The one alteration in midfield sees Dominik Szoboszlai recalled in place of Curtis Jones, a decision which has taken some of the seasoned Anfield press pack by surprise.

Gorst ‘surprised’ by Liverpool team news

When the Liverpool line-up was announced 75 minutes before kick-off, Paul Gorst admitted that he didn’t envisage the 23-year-old being dropped by Slot for today’s fixture.

He wrote in the Liverpool Echo’s live matchday blog (14:51): “Curtis Jones drops to the bench, which I am surprised at but Szoboszlai will give them energy and legs in that midfield and a goal threat too.”

A bold call by Slot

Considering how brilliantly Jones played in the win over Real Madrid on Wednesday, it was indeed an eye-catching decision by Slot to omit him from the starting line-up today.

The Champions League holders had no answer to the mazy running from the Reds’ number 17, with one particularly impressive surge seeing him make a mockery of Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric.

However, with away fixtures against Newcastle and Everton also in the diary over the next six days, the Liverpool head coach may well be eager to rotate his starting XI insofar as possible.

Also, as Gorst pointed out, Szoboszlai certainly isn’t a bad option to bring in for Jones, and it’s a personnel change which doesn’t weaken the line-up.

Pep Guardiola has also sprung some notable team selections this afternoon, with the axe falling on goalkeeper Ederson and defender Josko Gvardiol.

Let’s hope that the changes from Slot have the desired effect and that Liverpool can keep the winning run going after a perfect November results-wise!