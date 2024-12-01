(Video) Roy Keane aims subtle dig at Carragher with verdict on Mo Salah’s contract situation

Image via Sky Sports

Roy Keane has praised how Mo Salah has handled his delicate contract situation at Liverpool, in the process appearing to aim a subtle dig at fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

It’s now been a week since the Egyptian revealed that he’s yet to be offered a new contract at Anfield, much to his disappointment. His words elicited a strong interaction from the former Reds defender the following day, wih the pundit branding the 32-year-old ‘selfish‘ for speaking publicly about the matter.

Despite all the off-field furore and speculation over his LFC future, our number 11 continues to produce the goods on the pitch, with a goal and assist in today’s 2-0 win over Manchester City taking him to 13 and 11 respectively for the season.

Keane appears to hit back at Carragher over Salah comments

Speaking on Sky Sports after that match, Keane praised Salah for continuing to deliver for his team amid the contractual uncertainty.

The ex-Manchester United captain said: “Even with the interview after [the Southampton game], he’s a bit chirpy with his contract stuff and he’s showing another side to his personality. He did that over the last year or two when he was taken off by Klopp and he was spitting his dummy out.

“He’s showing that other side to him that he obviously cares about the game, but ultimately he’s a world-class player. He’s in a great position at Liverpool with his contract situation and he’s producing.”

In what felt like a reference to Carragher’s recent comments, Keane added: “What I would give [Salah] credit for, when this contract situation is going on with a player and it’s out in the open and people are talking about him, criticising him, saying he’s this or he’s selfish or whatever he might be, but he’s turning up.

“The real top players will put that to the side and go ‘I’m still going to produce in the big games’, and that’s why I take my hat off to him.”

Keane is absolutely right about Salah

Keane is renowned for giving some withering opinions on players, as Andy Robertson will testify, but he’s bang on the money with his verdict on Salah here.

Far from metaphorically downing tools, the Liverpool winger has arguably raised his standards even further this season, putting aside any personal frustration to keep coming up trumps for his team, which has left fans begging FSG to tie him down to new contract posthaste.

The 32-year-old made a worrying comment after today’s match in hinting that it could be his ‘last time’ playing against Man City, which appears to be another subtle message to the Anfield hierarchy that he wants to stay beyond the end of his current contract in June.

Keane was famed for his elite mentality as a player, so he’s well placed to recognise when a footballer has that quality in them. Mo Salah certainly falls into that category, and Richard Hughes best be moving heaven and earth to ensure that our number 11 doesn’t slip out the back door on a free transfer next summer.

You can view Keane’s comments on Salah below, via @SkySportsPL on X: