(Video) Liverpool fans are in the mood for Man City showdown as team bus gets rousing welcome

One thing has been made vividly clear in the lead-up to Liverpool v Manchester City this afternoon – the home support are massively up for this latest instalment of the grudge match!

The Premier League leaders take on the reigning champions at Anfield at 4pm, and a home win would leave Arne Slot’s team nine points clear at the top and 11 ahead of today’s visitors.

On the streets around the stadium in the lead-up to kick-off, it’s fair to say that the locals have been making their presence felt.

Liverpool fans generate cracking pre-match atmosphere

The official X account of Hotel Anfield shared footage of the atmosphere around Liverpool earlier today, with the Reds’ team bus getting a rousing welcome as it passed a group of supporters.

In scenes reminiscent of previous home games against Man City, L4 turned into a sea of red as dozens of flares were let off amid a colourful build-up to one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of any Premier League season.

It seems bonkers to think now that it was only a few weeks ago that the atmosphere at Anfield was a major talking point among many supporters for how flat it had been in the early weeks of the campaign.

However, with Liverpool reeling off victory after victory under Slot during the autumn and duly building a sizeable lead at the top of the table, the noise in the iconic stadium has rediscovered its legendary decibel level more recently, peaking with the midweek triumph over Real Madrid.

Combined with the sight of Man City coming to town, it was never in doubt that the Reds support would come up trumps in the build-up to today’s fixture.

It promises to be a raucous atmosphere inside Anfield before, during and hopefully after the game, and if the players can deliver a performance to go along with the scenes prior to kick-off, there could be even more reasons to be cheerful come 6pm this evening!

You can view the welcome for the Liverpool team bus below, via @hotelanfield on X: