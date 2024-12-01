Liverpool team news v Man City: Trent returns and Nunez dropped among 4 changes by Slot

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After a perfect November, Liverpool begin the final month of 2024 with one of their biggest fixtures of the season as they host Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds have won 17 of the 19 matches they’ve played so far this term, whereas Pep Guardiola’s side are winless in six and have lost five of those, so the form book certainly points to a home win which’d stretch our lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points.

Arne Slot couldn’t wish for his team to be in ruder health as they take on the champions, who’ve endured the kind of slump we haven’t seen from them in many a year; and just as it was for the visit of Real Madrid in midweek, Anfield should be absolutely hopping for this latest grudge match.

Liverpool were handed two fresh injury concerns after that win over Los Blancos on Wednesday, with Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate picking up knocks, but what line-up has the LFC head coach selected today?

Liverpool starting XI v Man City

The Reds’ starting line-up shows X changes from the team which began the midweek win against Real Madrid.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal, although there’s a much-changed defence as the aforementioned Bradley and Konate miss out, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez coming in.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister continue as a central midfield partnership, while Dominik Szoboszlai comes in for Curtis Jones in the number 10 role.

In attack, Mo Salah starts on the right and Cody Gakpo comes into the team after he scored in midweek, with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench. That could well see Luis Diaz starting at centre-forward.

