How have Liverpool’s Premier League title odds changed after beating Man City?

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially opened up an 11-point gap to Manchester City (5th) in the Premier League table with their 2-0 win on Sunday.

Goals came courtesy of Mo Salah (penalty) and Cody Gakpo (open-play) as Arne Slot’s men secured their 11th English top-flight win of the 2024/25 season.

The training wheels are very much off in the Dutchman’s opening campaign in English football.

The only question remaining is how much the former Feyenoord boss can achieve this term.

Liverpool’s title odds have changed after Man City win

There’s still plenty of life left in this Premier League title battle as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop.

Whilst it’s certainly exciting to see Opta’s supercomputer up our chances of winning a 20th top-flight crown this term to 85.1%, no one at Anfield should be taking anything for granted.

The Sky Blues may have fallen out of the top four spots (temporarily, in our view), but there’s still the not-so-small matter of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side to contend with.

After coming close to winning the league for the first time since the 2003/04 season, we’ve no doubt they’ll be hungrier than ever to take advantage of this City slump.

What do Liverpool’s next five league games look like?

It seems a little ridiculous on our part to suggest Liverpool have a tough run coming up given we’ve just seen Slot’s side defeat Real Madrid and the champions of England in quick succession.

That said, it would be foolish to overlook the challenge posed by the likes of Newcastle United at St. James’ Park and Ange Postecoglou’s wildly unpredictable Tottenham outfit.

→ 4th December: Newcastle (A)

→ 7th December: Everton (A)

→ 14th December: Fulham (H)

→ 22nd December: Tottenham (A)

→ 26th December: Leicester City (H)

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men