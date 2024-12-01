Mo Salah drops fresh contract claim that should have Richard Hughes on red alert

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Mo Salah could very well have had a hat-trick against Manchester City as Liverpool dropped another composed performance against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Egyptian winger did get his customary Anfield goal against the incumbent Premier League champions courtesy of Luis Diaz winning a penalty in the second half.

Regardless, a lack of goals aside, it was yet another display to send one clear message to the Reds’ hierarchy: Why hasn’t the No.11 been offered a contract yet?

Mo Salah admits Liverpool contract is on his mind

There’s a clear rationale for the seeming lack of movement on this front; Liverpool want to make sure first that they’re on a similar wavelength to the footballer and his entourage.

Money and length of contract potentially on the table will, understandably, be a huge point of debate.

Still, one can’t help but feel it’s increasingly in the club’s interests to resolve the situation as soon as possible given the potential mental impact on our top-scorer.

“Honestly it’s in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it,” the 32-year-old told reporters (via BBC Sport).

“The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

"I don't take it for granted. I enjoy every minute here, it feels like home." Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk reflect on a 'special day' at Anfield and how they're not thinking about their position in the Premier League table 👀 pic.twitter.com/Opjj9x0uZl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2024

Liverpool can’t let contract saga carry into the new year

There’s an obvious reason why we’d we be taking an incredible risk allowing talks to wage on beyond December 31.

From January 1 – only 31 days away as of Sunday – Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with overseas outfits.

We can’t see that reality being anything other than hugely distracting at a time when Liverpool look capable of going the distance in every competition on the table.

Even if we manage to mentally weather the storm, this’ll surely have some kind of negative impact on our right-winger’s form sooner or later.

