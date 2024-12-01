Pep Guardiola meltdown continues: What the Man City boss said about Liverpool fans after FT

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Someone take Pep Guardiola off his post-match presser duties.

The Manchester City boss’ post-Feyenoord meltdown appeared to have carried over into his outfit’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The former Barcelona head coach was spotted reminding the home support of his contributions to the English game in response to a tongue-in-cheek chant before the final whistle.

His post-match comments about Liverpool fans have only reinforced the notion that the Anfield faithful have absolutely gotten under the Spaniard’s skin.

Pep Guardiola is upset with Liverpool fans

Guardiola admitted some disappointment with the banter aimed his way by the home support as Liverpool steered towards the final whistle and a critical 2-0 win over the Sky Blues.

“All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton! Maybe they are right with the results we’ve been having,” the Catalonian told reporters after the game (via BBC Sport).

“I didn’t expect that at Anfield. They didn’t do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should have sung it in the past. I didn’t expect it from the people from Liverpool but it’s fine, it’s part of the game, and I understand completely. We’ve had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them.”

Come on, Pep… take it with the light-hearted intent in which it was delivered. Of course, no sane football fan thinks you’re at serious risk of losing your position at Manchester City after having accrued a remarkable 18 trophies at the Etihad Stadium.

Let’s not take away from what was a momentous performance from Arne Slot’s side in a title race that is increasingly leaning in favour of our rampant red men.

After winning four titles in a row in the blue half of Manchester – a change at the top of the table come the end of the 2024/25 campaign would be more than welcome!

