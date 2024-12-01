(Video) ‘Unbelievable’ Mo Salah had Neville swooning with assist for Cody Gakpo goal v Man City

Image via Sky Sports

Another game, another goal contribution for Mo Salah, whose assist for Cody Gakpo to open the scoring against Manchester City this evening was so good that it even had Gary Neville swooning!

Liverpool came into the fixture as the team in form, and that was borne out during the opening exchanges as they dominated against Pep Guardiola’s side from the first whistle.

If anything, it seemed surprising that it took 12 minutes for the deadlock to be broken, and when it happened, inevitably the Egyptian King was at the heart of it.

Salah sets up Gakpo for early opener

Taking possession after an outstanding long-range pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah surged into the City penalty area and found himself one-on-one with Manuel Akanji, who didn’t know whether to stick or twist.

Liverpool’s number 11 then produced a brilliant cross for Gakpo to finish to the net from close range and give the Reds a fully deserved early lead.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports in reaction to the goal, Neville chimed: “Blood is being smelt! City look absolutely beat. That was unbelievable from Mo Salah.”

Salah left Akanji petrified

It’s now 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season for the Egyptian, with 17 goal contributions already in the Premier League alone (Transfermarkt).

Even an experienced and accomplished defender like Akanji seemed petrified when he found himself up against Salah, and the Man City player could only watch on as Liverpool pierced a hole in the visitors’ backline to break the deadlock in the first quarter-hour.

From the anticipation of Trent’s long-range pass and the control to bring it down, to the surging run into the away team’s penalty area and then the cross into Gakpo, it was a move which showcased just why the 32-year-old is still so crucial to the Reds, and why he needs to be handed a contract extension sooner rather than later.

You can check out Salah’s assist for Gakpo’s goal below, via @SkySportsPL on X: